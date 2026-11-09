The Detroit Red Wings have a captaincy problem, and judging by the latest reactions on social media, some fans are running out of patience with the Red Wings captaincy plan.

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With former captain Dylan Larkin no longer wearing the “C” following his offseason trade request, Detroit has chosen, according to Todd McLellan, to move forward without naming a replacement. The organization previously announced that a permanent decision would be left to its next hockey operations leader, but that approach is drawing criticism from fans who believe the answer is already standing in the Red Wings’ locker room.

And that answer, according to several frustrated supporters, is Moritz Seider.

Nov 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) skates with the puck in the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Fans Sound Off Over the Captaincy Plan

Following renewed discussion about Detroit’s leadership situation, several Red Wings fans took to X to express their frustration with the organization’s continued uncertainty.

One fan, TheOWG (@ScatPack500hp), didn’t bother hiding his frustration with the situation.

“Why? So stupid! This org is a fkn dumpster fire!”

Another fan, Revelator42 (@foardeetou), offered a much more detailed criticism of the decision to make Larkin captain in the first place.

“Wings gave Dylan Larkin the C in the hopes that he would grow into it. Unfortunately, he grew the other way.”

The fan continued by arguing that Larkin was better suited to following a leader than being one himself, suggesting the organization may now be reluctant to repeat what the commenter considers a previous mistake.

However, not everyone believes Detroit needs additional time to identify its next captain.

DieGP (@DiegoGomezPi) made it clear who should be wearing the letter.

“Mo is our C now. Just put the letter on his jersey”

Meanwhile, Dev (@DevoDet313) offered another pointed assessment of the organization’s approach.

“Such a soft franchise. We all know who is the next captain”

Another fan, Mike Putnam (@MikePutnam97), directed his frustration toward team ownership, writing, “Chris Illitch hates Detroit.”

While these comments represent individual fans rather than the entire fan base, they illustrate the frustration surrounding Detroit’s unresolved captaincy situation.

Why Haven’t the Red Wings Named Moritz Seider Captain?

The Red Wings announced in September that Larkin would no longer serve as captain after requesting a trade following the 2025-26 season. According to NHL.com’s coverage of the decision, the organization opted to begin the season without a captain while searching for permanent hockey operations leadership.

That decision left Seider and Lucas Raymond serving as alternate captains, with head coach Todd McLellan emphasizing a leadership-by-committee approach. As McLellan explained to NHL.com, the coaching staff has encouraged several veterans to assume different responsibilities rather than relying on one individual.

But Seider has increasingly become the popular choice among fans.

Just last week, a video from Red Wings practice fueled speculation after teammates waited for the defenseman to take the ice before beginning drills. Although the moment didn’t represent an official captaincy announcement, it certainly strengthened the perception that Seider is already a leader within the locker room.

And considering Seider’s importance to the franchise’s long-term future, it isn’t difficult to understand why fans want the organization to make that leadership role official.

Red Wings Face a Leadership Decision That Fans Want Settled

The Red Wings have good reasons to be deliberate about choosing their next captain, especially after the fallout involving Larkin. However, there is also an argument that allowing the question to linger only creates another unnecessary distraction for a franchise already dealing with significant uncertainty.

Even ESPN’s John Buccigross has publicly backed Seider as Detroit’s next captain, reinforcing the idea that the defenseman is a natural candidate for the role. Still, no official announcement has been made, and the organization has not provided a firm timetable for naming Larkin’s successor.

For now, the Red Wings are sticking with their leadership-by-committee approach, and fans are left wondering when the franchise will finally make its decision. Based on these reactions, one thing is certain: a vocal group of Detroit supporters believes the next captain should already be wearing the “C.”