Red Wings fans have mixed reactions after reason for Al Sobotka’s firing revealed

It’s a mixed bag.

A mainstay in the Detroit Red Wings organization for over 50 years, Zamboni driver and building manager Al Sobotka was unceremoniously fired earlier this year after he was seen by another employee urinating into the Zamboni bank where the excess snow is dumped.

Sobotka, 68, had been an employee of the Red Wings for over half a century and became beloved by fans for swinging the octopi above his head prior to playoff games, and his duties moved from Joe Louis Arena to Little Caesars Arena, where he handled day-to-day operations. He has since filed a discrimination lawsuit, saying that he has a medical condition that causes sudden and immediate urges to urinate.

And after the reason for his being fired broke earlier today, there was a mixed reaction from fans on social media, with some saying that he should immediately have his position restored, while others weren’t as understanding.

