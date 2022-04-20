Red Wings fans have mixed reactions after reason for Al Sobotka’s firing revealed

A mainstay in the Detroit Red Wings organization for over 50 years, Zamboni driver and building manager Al Sobotka was unceremoniously fired earlier this year after he was seen by another employee urinating into the Zamboni bank where the excess snow is dumped.

Sobotka, 68, had been an employee of the Red Wings for over half a century and became beloved by fans for swinging the octopi above his head prior to playoff games, and his duties moved from Joe Louis Arena to Little Caesars Arena, where he handled day-to-day operations. He has since filed a discrimination lawsuit, saying that he has a medical condition that causes sudden and immediate urges to urinate.

And after the reason for his being fired broke earlier today, there was a mixed reaction from fans on social media, with some saying that he should immediately have his position restored, while others weren’t as understanding.

Pee in a drain between 2 Zamboni’s because you have a medical condition or piss your pants at work?… The snitch, HR and whoever signed off on his termination can go straight to hell — Equinsu Ocha! (@mcooke8409) April 20, 2022

Let’s find the rat! — chris k (@chrisk60844176) April 20, 2022

If I got caught peeing into a drain at work that is NOT MEANT FOR URINE..I would expect to be terminated. — NorthOilMan (@RogerSm64478145) April 20, 2022

That’s why they have bathrooms . — Rob (@yzerplan19) April 20, 2022

This lawyer should walk into his firm tomorrow morning, whip his crank out, and piss on the floor in front of everyone to prove his point. — Mile 40 Saskatchewan (@chuckingknucks) April 20, 2022

This is stupid — kmull (@mullmullGRW) April 20, 2022

Maybe just use the restroom like the rest of us and he would have been ok — joe (@joeeagle71) April 20, 2022

So the @DetroitRedWings fired him for a piss break that happened to be seen by another employee. Wow, what a horrible reason for termination. Al was an integral part of the Red Wings success and he was tossed to the side. — Old B (@HockeyTownJedi) April 20, 2022

This begs the question, did the Red Wings organization had any knowledge of Sobotka’s medical condition and take steps to accommodate him? Seems a bit harsh to sack an individual who was a long time employee. Something about this doesn’t add up. — Tony Annyschyn (@Bowler1961) April 20, 2022

What Zamboni drivers hasn’t peed into the dump tank? — LAVERN (@x107metallica) April 20, 2022

3 Daily Fantasy Stacks for 4/20/22