fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 15 vs PHI · 7:30 PM1-3Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 17 vs NU · 12:00 PM2-4Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 17 vs PSU · 3:30 PM3-2Next gameLionsSun, Oct 25 vs GB · 4:25 PM3-2 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons1-1Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 15 vs PHI · 7:30 PM1-3

Red Wings Fans Chanted Sell. Then Ilitch Paid DeBrincat.

Chris Ilitch and the Alex DeBrincat contract extension for the Detroit Red Wings
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

Detroit Red Wings fans spent the first game of the 2026-27 NHL season chanting for owner Chris Ilitch to sell the team. On Wednesday, that same ownership handed the fanbase something to cheer instead: the Alex DeBrincat contract extension, seven years and $91 million for the best forward on the roster.

DSN TVRed Wings · newest firstAll Red Wings video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

What the Alex DeBrincat Contract Extension Pays

The Red Wings signed the deal Wednesday, a day after a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils in which Alex DeBrincat scored both of Detroit’s tying goals. The extension pays him $13 million a season, begins with the 2027-28 season and runs through 2033-34. It replaces the four-year, $31.5 million contract he signed in July 2023, which pays him $7.875 million this season.

The Farmington Hills native has four goals and four assists through six games this season, and he is coming off a career-high 85 points in 82 games. Detroit may have locked up its most important player for the long haul.

Red Wings Fans Are Happy With Ownership for Once

There are many Detroit fans who are happy that ownership finally did something positive with this hockey team after a rocky summer. Dylan Larkin has requested a trade, restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson reported to training camp without a contract and went home to Sweden, and the chants at Little Caesars Arena said the rest. This could be a positive start toward something, and having DeBrincat signed now is a very good thing.

Simon Edvinsson Is the Next Deal to Get Done

With DeBrincat signed long term, all eyes turn to the Red Wings trying to get defenseman Simon Edvinsson on a long-term deal of his own. That is the next one this fanbase wants to see, and the goodwill from Wednesday will not last long without it.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy