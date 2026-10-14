Red Wings Fans Chanted Sell. Then Ilitch Paid DeBrincat.

Detroit Red Wings fans spent the first game of the 2026-27 NHL season chanting for owner Chris Ilitch to sell the team. On Wednesday, that same ownership handed the fanbase something to cheer instead: the Alex DeBrincat contract extension, seven years and $91 million for the best forward on the roster.
What the Alex DeBrincat Contract Extension Pays
The Red Wings signed the deal Wednesday, a day after a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils in which Alex DeBrincat scored both of Detroit’s tying goals. The extension pays him $13 million a season, begins with the 2027-28 season and runs through 2033-34. It replaces the four-year, $31.5 million contract he signed in July 2023, which pays him $7.875 million this season.
The Farmington Hills native has four goals and four assists through six games this season, and he is coming off a career-high 85 points in 82 games. Detroit may have locked up its most important player for the long haul.
Red Wings Fans Are Happy With Ownership for Once
There are many Detroit fans who are happy that ownership finally did something positive with this hockey team after a rocky summer. Dylan Larkin has requested a trade, restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson reported to training camp without a contract and went home to Sweden, and the chants at Little Caesars Arena said the rest. This could be a positive start toward something, and having DeBrincat signed now is a very good thing.
Simon Edvinsson Is the Next Deal to Get Done
With DeBrincat signed long term, all eyes turn to the Red Wings trying to get defenseman Simon Edvinsson on a long-term deal of his own. That is the next one this fanbase wants to see, and the goodwill from Wednesday will not last long without it.