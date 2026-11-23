The Dylan Larkin era in Detroit has officially come to an end, and Red Wings fans have plenty to say about the blockbuster trade that sent their former captain to the Montreal Canadiens.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

Following Sunday’s stunning announcement, social media erupted with reactions from fans across Hockeytown. Most were thrilled with the enormous return Detroit received, praising interim GM Shawn Horcoff for ripping off Montreal.

One thing is certain: This is a trade that Red Wings fans won’t forget anytime soon.

Red Wings Fans React to Massive Trade Package

As part of the deal, Detroit received Michael Hage, Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, two conditional first-round draft picks, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick, according to TSN. Montreal received Larkin along with Detroit’s 2027 third-round pick and 2028 second-round selection.

It’s an enormous package, and the potential arrival of Hage has generated considerable excitement among fans who have been following the young prospect’s development.

For many supporters, this trade represents an opportunity for Detroit to reshape its roster and build toward the future. Others remain skeptical about parting ways with a hometown star who spent more than a decade wearing the Winged Wheel.

What Red Wings Fans Are Saying About the Dylan Larkin Trade

Shawn Horcoff is getting a statue for acquiring Michael Hage and more for Dylan Larkin, and holding out for this offer.



Unreal trade return, let’s go!!! Related coverage Pierre LeBrun Reveals Stunning Dylan Larkin Trade Secret Kept Quiet for Months Read more → — Austin Konenski (@AustinKonenski) November 23, 2026

FINALLY — Tom Hur (@KoreaPistonsFan) November 23, 2026

About as good as you can ask for given the circumstances



lol wild fans thinking Yurov and picks — Chris Durma (@cdurm295) November 23, 2026

Holy shit we robbed them — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) November 23, 2026

Habs got FLEECED. Way for them to trade for a loser — TML Talk (@LeafsWave) November 23, 2026

Horcoff needs to have interim removed, incredible work!



Montembault getting moved again for even more assets. — Montana (@MontanaGoIrish) November 23, 2026

Horcoff just dragged his nutz over their face. — David 🇺🇲 🎸🏈 (@TheRealUnclePe) November 23, 2026

Goodbye, Traitor Larkin — Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) November 23, 2026

Shawn Horcoff 🫡 — Jon Thompson (@JonThompso25) November 23, 2026

"I wanna go to Florida or Texas"



"Best I can do is Quebec" pic.twitter.com/RvhQoHQMJ2 — chroniclesofhockey (@chroniclehockey) November 23, 2026

HOLY SHIT!!! Good!! We won’t this trade for sure!!! — RedWingsDoc_25 (@WingsDoc_11) November 23, 2026

Damn. That’s actually fire — topsignalguy (@topsignalguy) November 23, 2026

We got Hage! We got Hage! pic.twitter.com/d9Vt7z5aet — BradJay 🐺 (@BradJay_17) November 23, 2026

DUDE MAKE HORCOFF THE PERMANENT GMMMM OMFGGGG GOAT — dazzer (@imDazzer) November 23, 2026

An Emotional Ending to the Dylan Larkin Era

Regardless of how fans feel about the return, Larkin’s departure marks a significant moment in Red Wings history. The Waterford, Michigan native was selected 15th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft and eventually became the organization’s captain.

For years, Larkin was expected to help lead Detroit back to Stanley Cup contention. Unfortunately, the Red Wings struggled to regain their place among the NHL’s elite, and the relationship between Larkin and the organization eventually deteriorated.

After months of speculation surrounding his future, the two sides have now officially gone their separate ways.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens are adding an established NHL center to their lineup, while Detroit is betting that its collection of young players and draft capital will help accelerate the next chapter of the franchise.

The trade also means Larkin will remain in the Atlantic Division, setting up what should be some extremely interesting matchups between the Red Wings and Canadiens.

Detroit fans have already witnessed plenty of twists in the Larkin trade saga, but Sunday’s announcement finally brought the uncertainty to an end.

Now comes the debate over whether Detroit received enough in return.