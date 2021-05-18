Red Wings fans react to decision to re-sign head coach Jeff Blashill

Sharing is caring!

It’s official – the Detroit Red Wings are officially bringing back head coach Jeff Blashill for another round of duty.

The announcement came through earlier this afternoon, combined with the news that assistant coach Dan Bylsma would not be returning to the club.

And needless to say, the fan base was quick and swift with their reaction. Take a look at some of the top responses to the news so far.

This has to be a real late April fools joke! — Eric Harvey (@hrvdawg71) May 18, 2021

Is this a late April fools joke? pic.twitter.com/jsCTpjpF67 — Tmack (@Tmack_101) May 18, 2021

How does Blashill out last guys like Julien, Quinn etc. Isn't this guy one of the longest tenured coaches in the league now? #RedWings — Michael Pagani (@MichaelPagani) May 18, 2021

WORST HC IN THE LEAGUE HOW DID HE GET AN EXTENSION — Captain Leroy „Hotdog“ Zanzibar🇭🇰🇭🇰🇭🇰 (@TairaKruspe) May 18, 2021

What has Blashill actually done positively for the franchise? I guess Yzerplan? I don't know…#RedWings — Pagcast (@pagcast) May 18, 2021

This is one of the rare times I don't like one of Yzerman's moves. We'll just need to see how this turns out. — Gren | #LGRW (@GrenadaLGRW) May 18, 2021

Horrible. Blashill is a joke. only got extended because the team is sub par. Why waste a good coaching talent with a sub par team. Will lose out on better coaches,committed to a Blashill culture. only developed a defensive shell not to get blown out. Chip pucks out & block shots — Sabshot (@psabs1708) May 18, 2021

I get that this team lacks talent and experience, but the lack of progression is really troubling. Should have been time to move on. — Brian (@Brian_S81) May 18, 2021