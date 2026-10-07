What a difference a couple of hours can make.

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Dylan Larkin began Tuesday night getting booed every time he touched the puck. He ended it standing under the spotlight at Little Caesars Arena as the No. 1 star of the game after helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 for their first victory of the season.

Larkin couldn’t have scripted a much better response. In his 2026-27 season debut, the former Red Wings captain finished with a goal and an assist, helped Detroit take its first lead of the season and went from hearing boos to receiving mostly cheers when his name was announced after the final horn.

Dylan Larkin Flips the Script at Little Caesars Arena

The atmosphere surrounding Larkin was uncomfortable from the moment he stepped onto the ice. After his offseason trade request and the boos he received during Detroit’s Opening Night introductions, fans once again let No. 71 hear it during his first shift Tuesday.

This time, Larkin had an opportunity to answer with his play. He did exactly that, scoring at 13:14 of the first period when Viktor Arvidsson found him in front and Larkin beat Samuel Ersson to give Detroit a 2-1 advantage, which was the Red Wings’ first lead of the season.

The production didn’t stop there. Larkin later picked up an assist on Arvidsson’s power-play goal early in the second period, helping Detroit extend its lead to 3-1 on the way to the 5-3 victory.

That’s one way to handle the boos.

Larkin Named No. 1 Star

When the game ended, the same building that had greeted Larkin with hostility had a much different reaction. According to MLive’s Ansar Khan, Larkin received mostly cheers along with some boos when he was announced as the game’s No. 1 star.

Larkin led the three-star selections, with Alex DeBrincat earning the No. 2 spot and Arvidsson coming in at No. 3. DeBrincat scored twice, including an empty-netter to seal the victory, while Arvidsson finished with a goal and an assist.

It was quite a transformation from the beginning of the night. Larkin went from being booed whenever the puck touched his stick to standing alone at center ice as Detroit’s best player in its first victory of the season.

Exactly What the Red Wings Needed

Detroit activated Larkin from injured reserve earlier Tuesday, and his return couldn’t have come at a better time. The Red Wings entered the night 0-2 and had scored only two goals through their first two games.

Head coach Todd McLellan had already explained why getting Larkin back could change Detroit’s offense, pointing specifically to his speed, faceoff ability and impact on the power play. The Red Wings’ official pregame report quoted McLellan saying Detroit’s power play is “different with him in the lineup,” and Tuesday night provided immediate evidence of what he meant.

Whatever happens with Larkin’s unresolved future in Detroit, one thing became crystal clear Tuesday night. The Red Wings are a better hockey team when No. 71 is on the ice.

The boos may not be disappearing anytime soon. But if Larkin keeps producing nights like this, Red Wings fans might find themselves doing a whole lot more cheering than booing.