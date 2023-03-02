Red Wings Fans React to Dylan Larkin’s Contract Extension with Hometown Team

Listen, whether you like it or not, Dylan Larkin is a Detroit Red Wing for a long time. We've heard it all, “he's not even a top-line center…” blah, blah, blah. He's a Wing, he's always been a Wing, and he should remain a Wing. <Enter: “when the roosters are crowing and the cows are spinning circles in the pasture … DUCK FLY TOGETHER” quote here>. This afternoon, the Wings' former Captain and current GM, Steve Yzerman, signed Dylan Larkin to an eight-year, $8.7 million extension.

Why it matters:

As stated, Larkin is the face of the franchise and you don't let the face of the franchise walk over such small (relatively speaking) amounts of money. He currently leads the team in points, power-play goals, and short-handed goals, and wins 53.9% of the face-offs he's involved in. Offensively, he contributed a 4.4 point share, and is also a plus on defense for the Red Wings. Is he the best center in the league? No, but he's still a pretty darn good player.

Here's how the fans reacted to Dylan Larkin's contract extension with his hometown Detroit Red Wings:

From one captain to the other:

That’s a lot of Red Wings captain history in one photo:



Steve Yzerman went to Dylan Larkin's house to make the contract extension official

THE CAPTAIN RE-SIGNS IN HOCKEYTOWN! 🚨



What do you think of Yzerman locking in Dylan Larkin on an 8 year, $8.7 million AAV deal?

Did the current captain beat “The Captain” or not?

Dylan Larkin got 8.7 million AAV over 8 years! He beat Yzerman in negotiation

Then, of course, Columbus peeps are going to show their intelligence:

Dylan Larkin grew up a Wings fan, went to Michigan, got drafted by Detroit, and then became the Captain, and somehow, Blue Jakcets fans got this delusional idea out of nowhere, that he was going to go to Columbus.

Lol, it makes me chuckle.



Lol, it makes me chuckle. — Michigan’s Armchair Quarterback (@ArmchairQB_UM) March 2, 2023

As we all are, Ashlynne. As we all are:

you know, i'm happy to see Dylan Larkin staying in Detroit.

The bottom line: Dylan Larkin is a Red Wing for a long time

Though he's already been in the league for what seems like forever, Larkin is only 26 years old. The hometown kid is staying in the hometown threads, and that's a good thing. Now, thinking this is the only significant move that Yzerman will make before Friday's deadline, is a fool's errand. And, moving forward finding players to complement the Captain will be just what the doctor ordered to carry this rebuild to the next step.