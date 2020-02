The Detroit Red Wings made their first move of the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline early Monday morning, sending defenseman Mike Green to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a conditional draft pick and and the contract of forward Kyle Brodziak.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Green was originally signed by the Red Wings in the summer of 2015 by then GM Ken Holland, who coincidently now runs the Oilers.

Here’s a look at some of the top reactions via social media.

- Advertisement -