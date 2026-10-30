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Moritz Seider’s Postgame Moment Has Fans Pushing for the C

Moritz Seider captaincy reaction graphic for the Detroit Red Wings
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Moritz Seider did the talking in the Detroit Red Wings locker room on Thursday night, and a lot of fans spent the rest of the evening asking why he is not already wearing the C. In a video the Red Wings posted after the game, the German defenseman gave a fiery speech and handed the Motor City Jacket to Viktor Arvidsson.

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Arvidsson had earned it. Detroit beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 at Little Caesars Arena, with the winger scoring the sixth hat trick of his career and adding an assist for a four-point night.

Red Wings Fans Want Moritz Seider Named Team Captain

The reaction was quick and it was one-sided. Fans who watched the clip wanted Seider handed the captaincy, and plenty of them wanted it done now rather than at some point down the road.

What the C Would Mean With Dylan Larkin Suspended

The job is genuinely open. Detroit removed Dylan Larkin as captain in September after his trade request and said it would start the season without one, revisiting the question once new hockey operations leadership was in place. Thursday was the first game since the club suspended Larkin without pay, in a statement released on behalf of interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, after his agent told the team he would not play for Detroit until a trade is done. Red Wings fans had already made their feelings on that known inside the building.

Seider Has Played Every Game of His Career

Availability is a large part of the case for him. Seider has never missed a game in his NHL career, playing all 82 in each of his first five seasons and all 13 so far this year, 423 in a row to start a career. He is 25, he has been in that room since 2021, and Thursday night he sounded like someone who already runs it.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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