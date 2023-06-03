Red Wings fans who want Tyler Bertuzzi back may not get their wish

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made the difficult decision to part ways with popular gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi at this season's NHL trade deadline, sending him to the Boston Bruins when it became clear the two sides would not be able to hammer out a new contract. He's soon eligible to become an unrestricted free agent, and there are plenty of Red Wings fans who are hoping to see him make a return, especially after he scored 10 points (5G, 5A) in the postseason.

The Bruins are reportedly trying to keep Bertuzzi in Boston

Unfortunately, those hoping to see Bertuzzi put on the Winged Wheel again may not be getting their wish. The latest report from NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman indicates that the Bruins are working to try and keep him a member of the Bruins.

“Boston is exploring what it needs to do to keep Tyler Bertuzzi, who is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this summer,” Friedman wrote.

Bertuzzi has already talked about how much he and his young family enjoyed his time in Boston, seemingly indicating that he'd be open to a long-term extension with the team.

“We loved it [in Boston]. Honestly, we had such a blast. We were in the North End eating pasta every day and going for walks, so we enjoyed every day here,” said Bertuzzi. “We could definitely see [staying here].

“The fans here are awesome, the arena…everything. I loved it. Having a little girl that will be going to school soon, there will be a lot of factors that will be going in [to a free agency decision]. But I’ll make the decision.”

Wrapping It Up: Tyler Bertuzzi may never return to Red Wings

The reported stalemate between Bertuzzi and Red Wings management was the alleged length of the term he sought on a new contract, which Detroit apparently was unwilling to go through with.

Based on his first-ever stellar playoff performance, Bertuzzi will have no problem finding somewhere to play. But don't expect it to be with the Red Wings again.