Red Wings fans will love Ville Husso’s new mask artwork

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a major asset last month with the acquisition of goaltender Ville Husso from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a 3rd round draft pick; they subsequently signed him to a three-year contract extension.

He arrives in Detroit with a total record of 53-34-13-7 with a 2.74 goals-against average, .912 save percentage, and three shutouts. However, last season was a coming-out party of sorts for Husso, as he largely spent the campaign as the Blues starter. He went 38-25-7 with a 2.56 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

He’ll be teaming up with fellow goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic in the Detroit crease, similar to his partnership with former Blues teammate Jordan Binnington for future success with Detroit.

And he’s already endearing himself to the fans of the Motor City as evidenced by his brand new mask paint job that he’ll be wearing this season. It will immediately invoke memories of punching the hated Patrick Roy in the face, stoning the Philadelphia Flyers in four straight games, and being named the 1997 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the Stanley Cup Playoffs most valuable player. That’s right, Husso’s mask is a tribute to former Red Wings goalie Mike Vernon, who played a massive role in bringing Detroit their 1st title in 1997 since 1955.

Husso posted the new artwork on his Instagram account, while also listening to the classic Kiss track “Detroit Rock City”. The design was executed by Finnish artist Joni “Bona” Hallikainen, who runs bonahallikainencustoms.

Now that is a National League Red Wings mask from Ville Husso pic.twitter.com/lTfdopuv7G — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) August 29, 2022

Husso already has several former Blues teammates to suit up with in Detroit now, including the likes of Robby Fabbri, Oskar Sundqvist, and Jake Wallman. And based on everything they’ve told Husso about the Motor City so far, he’s going to enjoy his time here.

“They (three former teammates) said good things about Detroit and the fans and everything. I’m looking forward to that,” Husso said. “I’m a pretty easygoing guy, so hopefully all the guys like me, and I think it will be fine.”

