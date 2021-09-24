Red Wings fans will not be required to wear face coverings at Little Caesars Arena

Fans are once again ready to pack Little Caesars Arena in order to watch their beloved Detroit Red Wings take the next step in their rebuild under the tutelage of general manager Steve Yzerman.

And a bit of information was released earlier this afternoon regarding what requirements that fans in the Motor City will have to abide by in order to attend games. According to Sportsnet’s Eric Engels, the Red Wings are one of a handful of NHL teams who will not be requiring fans in attendance at home games to wear a face covering:

Further to this, seven teams aren't requiring any fans to wear masks. They are:

Arizona, Detroit, Florida, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pittsburgh and Tampa. @Sportsnet https://t.co/40YsaMJz2U — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) September 23, 2021

The Red Wings begin their pre-season on Wednesday, September 29 against the Blackhawks.