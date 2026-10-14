The Detroit Red Wings have struggled mightily to begin the 2026-27 season, but Thursday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers presents an opportunity to make some history. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, it would be the kind of history no NHL franchise wants to experience.

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The Flyers will arrive at Little Caesars Arena with an ugly 0-5-3 record, marking the worst start in their franchise’s history. With Philadelphia still searching for its first victory, the Red Wings have an opportunity to extend that historic winless streak to nine games while picking up a desperately needed victory of their own.

Oct 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck in the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect.

Red Wings Can Extend Flyers’ Historic Winless Streak

Philadelphia’s nightmare start continued Tuesday night when the Flyers suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken. Despite rallying from a two-goal deficit in the third period, Philadelphia failed to secure its first win, dropping to 0-5-3 through eight games.

That defeat extended a franchise record that Philadelphia would desperately like to end. As detailed in a historical examination of the Flyers’ disastrous start, the NHL’s longest season-opening winless stretch belongs to the 1943-44 New York Rangers, who went 15 games without a victory.

The Flyers are not threatening that league-wide record just yet, but they have already established an unwanted franchise mark. A Detroit victory Thursday would push Philadelphia’s winless start to nine games, extending that record and creating even more pressure on a team that entered the season hoping to take a step forward.

Detroit Red Wings Desperately Need a Victory

Of course, the Red Wings aren’t exactly in a position to laugh at another team’s struggles. Detroit enters Thursday’s contest with a disappointing 1-3-2 record after Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

As we covered following the defeat, head coach Todd McLellan was particularly frustrated with Detroit’s inability to execute its defensive game plan. The Red Wings repeatedly allowed New Jersey to create dangerous opportunities, eventually surrendering the winning goal to Jack Hughes just 1:19 into overtime.

The encouraging news is that Detroit’s offense finally showed some life against New Jersey. Alex DeBrincat scored twice, while Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård each contributed a goal and an assist, giving the Red Wings a second line that appears capable of creating problems for opposing defenses.

However, as Tuesday’s overtime loss demonstrated, offensive production means very little if Detroit cannot eliminate the costly mistakes that continue to undermine its performances. Against a Philadelphia team still searching for its first victory, the Red Wings cannot afford another night of missed opportunities.

A Must-Win Game for Both Teams?

Although it’s still October, Thursday’s matchup carries more significance than the standings might suggest. Both teams have endured frustrating starts, and neither can afford to keep falling further behind in the Eastern Conference.

For the Flyers, the objective is simple: avoid extending the worst start in franchise history. For Detroit, the game represents an opportunity to earn just its second victory of the season and build momentum before Saturday’s home matchup against the San Jose Sharks.

The Red Wings should also understand that a winless opponent can be dangerous. Philadelphia has already demonstrated an ability to battle back from deficits, and a desperate team looking to end an embarrassing streak is unlikely to make things easy.

Still, this is exactly the type of matchup Detroit needs to take advantage of if McLellan hopes to get his team moving in the right direction.