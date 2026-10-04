The Detroit Red Wings have spent months trying to navigate one uncomfortable superstar situation. Now imagine solving two of them with one enormous trade.

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A new hypothetical trade proposal involving the Philadelphia Flyers would send Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson out of Detroit in the same blockbuster deal. In return, the Red Wings would receive defenseman Cam York, forward Noah Cates, prospect Jack Nesbitt and Philadelphia’s 2027 first-round pick.

Before anybody starts ordering Flyers jerseys with Larkin’s name on the back, there is an important distinction. This is a fan-generated PuckGM proposal, not a report that Detroit and Philadelphia are negotiating this trade.

Still, with Larkin wanting out and Edvinsson’s future suddenly in serious doubt, it is the kind of outrageous proposal that no longer feels quite as outrageous as it would have six months ago.

Inside the Red Wings Flyers Trade Proposal

The trade construction is enormous:

Philadelphia Flyers receive:

Dylan Larkin

Simon Edvinsson

Detroit Red Wings receive:

Cam York

Noah Cates

Rights to Jack Nesbitt

2027 first-round pick

Detroit would essentially be packaging its longtime No. 1 center with one of the most important young defensemen in the organization. Larkin has already requested a trade from the Red Wings, while the Edvinsson situation took another dramatic turn Saturday when it was reported that the unsigned restricted free agent now prefers to be moved.

That combination is what makes the proposal worth examining.

Larkin scored 34 goals last season and remains a legitimate top-six NHL center. Edvinsson, meanwhile, is only 23 years old, stands 6-foot-6 and produced 25 points in 72 games last season while developing into a major piece of Detroit’s blue line.

Trading either would be significant. Trading both together would change the franchise overnight.

What Detroit Would Get From Philadelphia

York would be the most established piece coming back to Detroit. The 25-year-old left-shot defenseman recorded 26 points in 74 games last season and carries a $5.15 million cap hit on a contract that runs through 2029-30.

Cates would give Detroit a versatile two-way forward with term remaining on his deal. The 27-year-old scored 18 goals and recorded 47 points last season while carrying a $4 million annual cap hit.

Then there is Nesbitt, perhaps the most intriguing long-term piece of the package.

The 6-foot-4 center was selected No. 12 overall in the 2025 NHL Draft after Philadelphia traded up to get him. Nesbitt recorded 25 goals and 58 points in 55 games with Windsor last season and is now playing college hockey at Michigan, meaning Red Wings fans should have plenty of opportunities to watch him without leaving the state.

Throw in Philadelphia’s 2027 first-round pick, and Detroit would be acquiring four meaningful assets.

The question is whether four meaningful assets are enough.

Moving Simon Edvinsson Changes the Entire Equation

If this were simply a Larkin trade, the return would be much easier to digest. York, Cates, Nesbitt and a first-round pick would give Detroit an NHL defenseman, a useful forward, a premium prospect and another significant draft asset.

Adding Edvinsson makes the equation much more complicated.

The Red Wings did not spend the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft on Edvinsson hoping he would eventually become another trade chip. He was supposed to become a cornerstone defenseman alongside Moritz Seider, which is why the latest report that Edvinsson reportedly prefers a trade from Detroit was such a damaging development.

Detroit would therefore be selling two enormously valuable pieces at once, but for entirely different reasons. Larkin is 30 and looking for an opportunity elsewhere after years of losing, while Edvinsson is entering what should be the best portion of his career.

That distinction matters.

There Is One Massive Dylan Larkin Problem

Even if Detroit loved this package, the Red Wings could not simply send Larkin to Philadelphia.

Larkin controls the process.

His contract includes a full no-trade clause, and Philadelphia has not been included among the destinations he has publicly been reported willing to accept. Minnesota, Florida and Vegas were the original three teams reported on his list, and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast that the list has since grown to roughly eight teams, with Colorado, Washington, Dallas and Tampa Bay among the additions.

Philadelphia’s interest, however, is not imaginary. Multiple sources previously confirmed that the Flyers had interest in acquiring Larkin, and their need for a high-end center makes the hockey fit understandable.

But wanting Larkin and being allowed to acquire Larkin are two very different things.

Unless he agrees to waive his no-trade clause for Philadelphia, this entire proposal dies before the conversation gets particularly interesting.

Should the Red Wings Even Consider It?

This is where the proposal becomes fascinating.

York would immediately replace some of the minutes lost by Edvinsson, Cates would strengthen Detroit’s forward depth, Nesbitt would give the organization another high-end center prospect, and the first-round pick would provide another opportunity to reshape the roster.

But Detroit would also be surrendering the best two individual players in the transaction.

Larkin remains one of the Red Wings’ most productive forwards even if his relationship with the organization has deteriorated. Edvinsson may ultimately become the most valuable player involved in the proposal because of his age, size, pedigree and upside.

If Detroit is going to trade both, the return should not merely be respectable. It should be painful for the other team.

That is ultimately where this proposal gets difficult.

York, Cates, Nesbitt and a first is a substantial haul, but moving Larkin and Edvinsson together would represent something much larger than a normal hockey trade. It would be an admission that two players who were supposed to help lead Detroit back to contention no longer fit into the organization’s future.

Six months ago, that sentence would have sounded ridiculous.

Considering everything that has happened since, ridiculous apparently isn’t much of a disqualifier anymore.