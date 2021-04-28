Red Wings forward Adam Erne lands on COVID-19 protocol list

by

The Detroit Red Wings have dealt with their fair share of COVID-19 complications during this unique NHL season, and now the latest incident has reared its ugly head.

According to reports, forward Adam Erne has landed on the COVID-19 protocol list:

The hard-nosed forward has enjoyed a career season with Detroit, tallying 11 goals with eight assists in 43 games played.

