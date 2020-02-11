Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha comments on his return from injury

It took a while, but Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha is finally back from injury.

MO IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/HOUjlIJUyb — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 11, 2020

Following this morning’s skate in Buffalo, Mantha spoke to media members about how he’s doing.

"Excited to get out there tonight." Mantha ahead of #DETvsBUF. pic.twitter.com/Eiu7Jhb3Pu — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 11, 2020

“I feel good now,” he said. “Obviously it’s been a long time – that short, four game stint between wasn’t nearly enough. I’m excited to go out there tonight and hopefully things go well.”

Mantha had been absent from the lineup since late December when he suffered a punctured lung after being thrown to the ice by Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin.

The Red Wings take on the Sabres tonight in Buffalo at 7:00 PM EST.

