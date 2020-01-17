Red Wings forward Darren Helm narrowly avoids serious injury

This could have been a whole lot worse, and we’re glad that nothing happened!

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino was upended by Helm, but Marino’s leg immediately kicked upwards. Helm immediately jerked his head upwards, narrowly avoiding Marino’s skate:

We’ve seen some serious injuries in the past on this kind of play; just remember the horrible incident that Richard Zednik underwent in 2008, or the infamous Clint Malarchuk injury in the late 1980’s.

Hockey can be a dangerous game, we’re happy Helm is no worse for wear tonight!