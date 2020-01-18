Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin scores 100th career goal

Out of the box, on the board!

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin had just exited the penalty box when he took a pass and broke in alone on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, and beat the Russian net minder with a backhand/forehand deke!

Dylan Larkin, in the clear, buries his 100th career goal! What a pass from Helm to send him. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/6TFeUJx6eh — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) January 19, 2020

It was a milestone marker for Larkin – goal #100 in the NHL! Congratulations Dylan!