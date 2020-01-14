Red Wings forward Givani Smith scores first NHL goal

The gritty forward hit a milestone on Tuesday night, though the entire team wishes it could have come under a better circumstance.
Givani Smith scored his first NHL goal against the New York Islanders, deflecting a shot from Christoffer Ehn past goaltender Thomas Greiss:
🚨 Givani Smith 8-2 #Isles pic.twitter.com/N4BczwiMi3
— Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) January 15, 2020
But by this point in the game, the Red Wings were already trailing by a ghastly 8-1 score. Smith’s goal made the deficit look not quite as bad – but it’s a moment he’ll always remember, regardless of the score.