Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi tallies highlight-reel goal [Video]

Big Bert is on the board!

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi tallied his first goal of the season just seconds into the 2nd period of tonight’s game, dangling past a Lightning defender and beating Andrei Vasilevskiy with a quick wrister:

Tyler Bertuzzi missed most of last season and underwent back surgery but his hands certainly didn't suffer. He gives the @DetroitRedWings a 2-0 lead 18 seconds into the second period. Nick Leddy and Moritz Seider (first NHL point) assisted. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/yzKSgEW9oR — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) October 15, 2021

Oh, and Moritz Seider picked up the assist, his first NHL point. The Red Wings are rolling at LCA!

