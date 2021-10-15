Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi tallies highlight-reel goal [Video]

Big Bert is on the board!

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi tallied his first goal of the season just seconds into the 2nd period of tonight’s game, dangling past a Lightning defender and beating Andrei Vasilevskiy with a quick wrister:

Oh, and Moritz Seider picked up the assist, his first NHL point. The Red Wings are rolling at LCA!

