Red Wings G Alex Nedeljkovic scores on himself in brutal blunder [Video]

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic has been struggling of late, to say the least. He was yanked during Tuesday night’s debacle against the Arizona Coyotes (before making it back into the net after Thomas Greiss was yanked as well), finishing with seven goals allowed on 27 shots.

His goals-against average in his past four games stands at nearly four per game – but tonight, he contributed to his own setbacks.

He inadvertently scored on himself tonight against the Minnesota Wild while trying to swat away a dump-in from forward Joel Eriksson Ek:

Alex Nedeljkovic with the brutal mistake, swatting home Joel Eriksson Ek's dump into the zone through his own five-hole! Bizarre as ever!#mnwild pic.twitter.com/XQoku95ubC — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) March 11, 2022

On the bright side, at least he’s an assist and a fight away from a Gordie Howe hat trick.