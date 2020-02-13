Red Wings give up four 3rd period goals in four minutes, lose 4-1

As has happened so many times this season, the Detroit Red Wings had a good start to a game – and then it all fell apart.
New Jersey Devils forward Wayne Simmonds scored twice in the third period less than two minutes apart as part of a four-goal outburst, leading the Devils to a 4-1 triumph over the Red Wings at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
Forward Andreas Athanasiou scored the only goal for the Red Wings, his 8th tally of the season. The goal broke Devils goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood‘s shutout streak of 171 minutes, 37 seconds.
Goaltender Jonathan Bernier made 22 saves in a losing effort.
The Red Wings will now head to Boston for another matchup against the Bruins, whom they defeated at Little Caesars Arena earlier this weekend.
