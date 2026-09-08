Detroit is still without a permanent general manager, and training camp opens Sept. 17. Shawn Horcoff is running day-to-day operations on an interim basis, with one significant restriction: he cannot make trades. Chris Ilitch has brought in an outside search firm, and the list of outside names has already been trimmed.

Most of the attention has gone to the candidates coming from other organizations. But three of the most credible Red Wings GM candidates already work in the building, and the Wings need to at least consider looking at them.

How the Red Wings GM Job Came Open

Steve Yzerman’s tenure in Detroit was less than fruitful; fans and analysts both tried to stay faithful to the so-called “Yzerplan.” Yzerman stepped down on July 15 after seven seasons that produced zero playoff berths, and he remains with the organization as a senior adviser to Ilitch rather than having been fired outright. During his tenure there seemed to be no urgency to help the team make it back to the playoffs, even though they were within range the past three seasons.

Now, this is not the complete fault of Yzerman, as he was handcuffed by Chris Ilitch. Reports have come out that Yzerman needed approval from Ilitch on certain deals, more specifically signing Steven Stamkos as a free agent, just to see him put up productive seasons — 69 goals across two campaigns for the Nashville Predators, 27 in his first year and 42 in his second.

Yzerman’s highlights of acquisitions for the team are trading for Alex DeBrincat and signing Patrick Kane coming off hip surgery. He also had his fair share of misses, such as Andrew Copp ($5.625 AAV/5 years), J.T. Compher ($5.100 AAV/5 years), Michael Rasmussen ($3.200 AAV/4 years), Vladimir Tarasenko ($4.750 AAV/2 years), and the list can go on. He made poor contract extensions and signed aging superstars to try and get any juice that they had left.

Nicklas Lidstrom Is Already in the Rafters

Everyone knows this man, as he wore the winged wheel for his entire 20-year career and has his number hung in the rafters at Little Caesars Arena. This candidate is none other than Nicklas Lidstrom, who was known very well for his leadership and how he carried himself and his teammates on and off the ice. Lidstrom has served as vice president of hockey operations since Jan. 11, 2022, a role he holds while based in his native Sweden. He has likely seen how not only fans are displeased but also how the players could be uncertain about what the future of this team now looks like.

He has seen how the “Yzerplan” has unfolded from the inside, and has had plenty of time to see how this organization has been run. A first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2015, he could have an opportunity to take the Wings in a new direction after watching Yzerman’s performance. Now, can he learn from the mistakes that Yzerman has made?

Shawn Horcoff Is Already Doing the Job

The next candidate I would like to talk about is Shawn Horcoff, someone who is well respected around the league for not only his playing career but his lengthy role in the Wings organization. Horcoff has spent a lot of time in Michigan even though he has never donned the winged wheel during his playing career; he played for Michigan State from 1996 to 2000, putting up 152 points in 155 games and winning CCHA Player of the Year in 1999-2000.

Horcoff was hired ahead of the 2016-17 season as director of player development and has since spent his front office career with the Wings. He has moved up steadily, and before Yzerman’s departure, he was promoted to general manager of the Grand Rapids Griffins and assistant general manager of the Wings on February 4, 2022. He is the one already sitting in the chair, running day-to-day operations while the search plays out, and he is the most qualified and best option currently in Detroit’s front office. The catch is the same one the front office put on him: an interim GM who cannot make trades is not being handed the keys.

Kris Draper Cost Detroit One Dollar

This candidate came to the Wings as a player in one of the best value trades in all of NHL history. Kris Draper came to the Red Wings on June 30, 1993, when he was traded from Winnipeg to Detroit for future considerations, which turned out to be the value of one US dollar. Draper went on to play in 1,137 games for the Wings and is a four-time Stanley Cup champion.

Draper stepped immediately into a special assistant role with former GM Ken Holland after retiring, then was promoted to director of amateur scouting in 2019 by Yzerman, and again in July 2023, stepping into an assistant general manager role while still leading the amateur scouting department. In that seat he ran the drafts that produced Lucas Raymond, Simon Edvinsson, Marco Kasper, Nate Danielson and Axel Sandin Pellikka.

Draper has been vocal about wanting to be a general manager if the position and timing are right for him. He has been in Detroit’s front office long enough to see two GMs come and go. The Wings also selected his son Kienan 187th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, giving Draper more incentive to want to stay in Detroit, whether it’s as the new general manager or in his current role.

What the Next Red Wings GM Inherits

Whoever the Wings ultimately decide to hire will have huge expectations in front of them. Detroit fans are passionate and are hungry to see playoff hockey inside Little Caesars Arena for the first time. Detroit has missed the playoffs for ten consecutive seasons, the longest in franchise history and, now that Buffalo finally broke through in 2026, the longest active drought in the league.

The new GM will have a short leash with the fans and media after the failed tenure of Steve Yzerman, who was a beloved franchise player and captain in Detroit. The perfect story of Steve Yzerman leading us back to glory as the GM has come and gone. Detroit will have to invest hope in the future GM, whoever Chris Ilitch decides to hire. The outside search is moving, too: Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg withdrew his name on Sept. 7, which only sharpens the question of whether the answer was in the building the whole time.