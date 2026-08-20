New Details Emerge About Red Wings Search to Replace Yzerman

The Detroit Red Wings have been without a permanent general manager for more than a month, but the silence surrounding the search apparently should not be mistaken for inactivity.

New reporting from Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press provides the clearest look yet at how Chris Ilitch is approaching the most important front-office hire of his tenure. Detroit began the process with more than 100 potential candidates, enlisted executive search firm TurnkeyZRG and has no intention of forcing a decision simply to beat an artificial deadline.

Training camp is the preference. The right hire is the priority.

That distinction matters because whoever gets the job will inherit much more than a roster that has missed the playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons. The new hockey operations leader will also walk directly into the unresolved Dylan Larkin situation and be asked to determine whether Detroit’s captain should be traded or whether the relationship can be repaired.

Detroit’s Search Is Broader Than It Looks

The Red Wings formally began searching for new hockey leadership after Steve Yzerman stepped down as general manager on July 15 and transitioned into a senior advisory role. The NHL’s announcement of the leadership change confirmed that Ilitch would lead a search considering both internal and external candidates.

St. James’ new reporting adds scale to that process.

A person familiar with the organization’s thinking told the Free Press that Detroit started with more than 100 names and has been working methodically to reduce the field. The organization would like its new leader in place by training camp, but it is not treating that date as a mandate.

That may frustrate fans who see August disappearing without a GM, but the size of the initial list is not necessarily evidence that Detroit is indecisive. It is more likely evidence of how TurnkeyZRG constructs a search.

When Turnkey conducted the ACC’s commissioner search, Sports Business Journal reported that the process also began with more than 100 names, including both traditional and nontraditional candidates. That is useful context here. Detroit almost certainly isn’t deciding among 100 realistic finalists. The initial stage appears designed to map the market before narrowing toward candidates who match Ilitch’s preferred model.

The more interesting question is what that model looks like.

Previous reporting has pointed toward an executive with a strong analytics background. The Red Wings also chose the title “next leader of hockey operations” rather than simply announcing a search for their next GM. That leaves room for a broader organizational restructuring depending on the candidate they hire.

The Dylan Larkin Decision Changes the Stakes

Detroit can afford to be patient with the hiring process. It cannot afford to get the hire wrong.

The next executive will take over an organization with young foundational pieces in Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson, but also one facing an enormous decision involving its captain. Larkin’s trade request first surfaced in June, and Yzerman later publicly confirmed that Larkin had asked to be moved.

That makes Larkin something of a first test for the next regime.

The easy approach would be to view the trade request as unfinished business inherited from Yzerman and simply find the best offer available. The smarter approach is to treat the leadership change as new information. If some of Larkin’s frustration was connected to the organization’s previous direction, a new hockey boss should at least determine whether changing the person making those decisions changes Larkin’s view of his future.

If the answer is no, Detroit can proceed toward a trade.

If the answer is yes, the entire equation changes.

There is little benefit in allowing an interim structure to make a franchise-altering Larkin decision days before handing the organization to someone who might have handled it differently.

Training Camp Is a Deadline, Just Not a Hard One

The calendar still creates pressure.

The Red Wings have scheduled training camp for Sept. 17 through Sept. 20 at the BELFOR Training Center. Ideally, the new hockey operations leader is sitting in the building by then, evaluating the roster and setting the direction before preseason decisions begin.

Missing that target by a few days would be inconvenient. Hiring the wrong person because Sept. 17 was circled on a calendar could set the organization back for years.

That is the tradeoff Ilitch is making.

There is also a larger issue here that will eventually determine whether this methodical search looks wise or needlessly slow. Detroit didn’t move on from Yzerman to maintain the same trajectory with a different nameplate on the office door. The next hire has to improve the organization’s ability to identify talent, develop it, use cap space efficiently and turn a perpetual playoff chase into something more substantial.

A search that starts with more than 100 names sounds exhaustive. Good.

The standard shouldn’t be how many candidates Detroit considered or whether the announcement arrives before the first training-camp practice. It should be whether, after seven years under Yzerman and a decade outside the playoffs, Chris Ilitch finds an executive capable of making the Red Wings’ next era look considerably different from the last one.