Red Wings Front Office Reportedly in Chaos as Stunning GM Candidate Emerges

The Detroit Red Wings are searching for a new general manager. According to a troubling new report, that may be the least of their problems.

With training camp barely a month away, the atmosphere inside Little Caesars Arena has reportedly become disorganized and directionless. Steve Yzerman is on his way into an advisory role. Dylan Larkin still wants out. Chris Ilitch has not named a new hockey boss.

Now, Detroit Tigers general manager Jeff Greenberg is reportedly being considered for a leading role within the Red Wings organization.

Yes, the Tigers general manager.

This is either the boldest move of Ilitch’s tenure or another sign that one of hockey’s proudest franchises has lost its way.

A Startling Name Enters the Red Wings Search

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman introduced Greenberg’s name while discussing Detroit’s open-minded approach to replacing Yzerman. Friedman stressed that Greenberg was not necessarily the favorite, but said the Tigers executive could become a factor if he wanted the job.

Greenberg’s résumé is not as ridiculous for hockey as it initially sounds.

He grew up playing the sport in Pittsburgh, played club hockey at the University of Pennsylvania and spent the 2022-23 season as associate general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks. He later joined the Tigers and became an important figure in their data-driven front office.

Still, running an NHL organization is not a casual career pivot.

The Red Wings need someone capable of evaluating players, directing professional and amateur scouting, managing the salary cap, negotiating contracts and repairing a fractured relationship with their captain. Familiarity with hockey is not the same as being prepared to control an Original Six franchise.

According to the Free Press report, Detroit may also consider splitting responsibilities between two executives. Greenberg could theoretically oversee strategy and organizational structure while an experienced hockey operator handles personnel decisions.

That would make more sense than simply handing him the keys.

The Most Troubling Part Is Not Greenberg

Greenberg’s candidacy will grab the headlines. The reported environment inside Little Caesars Arena should concern Red Wings fans much more.

One anonymous team employee described the situation as “chaotic at LCA” with “no direction.”

“They’re not hockey people,” the employee said. “They’re all baseball people.”

That paints an ugly picture. Detroit officially began searching for new leadership after Steve Yzerman stepped away from the general manager position, but Yzerman is supposed to continue overseeing daily hockey operations during the transition.

If employees still believe no clear chain of command exists, what exactly is happening behind closed doors?

The club has major decisions waiting. Larkin’s future must be resolved. Alex DeBrincat is approaching the final season of his contract. Detroit has ample salary-cap space and several prospects approaching NHL readiness.

This is not the moment for confusion.

Chris Ilitch Faces Serious Questions

The report also raised questions about how Ilitch handled major personnel opportunities during Yzerman’s tenure.

According to a source cited by the Free Press, Ilitch’s hesitation played a role in Detroit missing out on Steven Stamkos during the 2024 offseason. The same report claims assistant general manager Shawn Horcoff had negotiated a deal with former Red Wing Anthony Mantha, only for it to collapse while Ilitch considered whether to approve it.

Those claims have not been publicly confirmed by the Red Wings, Stamkos or Mantha. They should be treated as attributed reporting, not established fact.

If accurate, they challenge the idea that Yzerman had complete freedom to construct the roster.

Friedman reported that Detroit is telling potential candidates the organization will supply whatever resources are needed. Yet a promise of resources means little if ownership hesitates when hockey executives are ready to act.

That is the contradiction Ilitch must address.

Did Yzerman have full authority? Who controls hockey operations today? Will the next GM be permitted to execute a plan without waiting for ownership to approve every expensive decision?

Red Wings fans deserve direct answers.

Analytics Cannot Become a Substitute for Hockey Judgment

Detroit’s reported preference for an analytics-driven executive is hardly controversial. Every serious professional sports organization uses data.

The danger comes when numbers become a replacement for context.

Baseball produces a steady stream of isolated events that can be measured with great precision. Hockey is fluid, connected and heavily influenced by deployment, linemates, game state and systems. NHL data is valuable, but it does not always explain why a play unfolded as it did.

The Free Press report claimed Yzerman struggled to explain hockey decisions in the analytical language Ilitch preferred. If true, that disconnect may have damaged the relationship between ownership and the hockey department.

Hiring the executive with the slickest presentation would not solve that problem. Detroit needs someone who can merge traditional evaluation with modern information, then communicate a clear plan throughout the organization.

The next GM cannot merely understand a spreadsheet. He or she must understand the room.

Dylan Larkin Makes This Search Even More Complicated

The next executive will inherit one of the NHL’s messiest unresolved situations.

Larkin reportedly requested a trade after Detroit missed the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season. His no-trade clause gives him significant control over potential destinations, while his value to the Red Wings means the organization cannot afford to accept a discounted return.

The captain’s standoff also puts Detroit’s new leader under immediate pressure.

Does the next GM attempt to repair the relationship? Does Larkin still want out now that Yzerman is leaving the GM role? Can Detroit identify a contender willing to surrender NHL-ready talent?

The organization already has internal options in Horcoff and Kris Draper, both of whom were identified as possible candidates when two familiar names emerged following Yzerman’s departure.

Greenberg would represent something entirely different. Maybe that is precisely what Ilitch wants.

The Clock Is Getting Loud

Detroit’s training camp runs Sept. 17-20 at the BELFOR Training Center, according to the team’s official preseason announcement.

That gives Ilitch little time to establish authority, define responsibilities and prevent the GM search from swallowing the opening of camp.

The Red Wings have already endured a lost decade. Their playoff drought is now the NHL’s longest, and NHL.com confirmed that the organization is considering internal and external candidates for its next hockey leader.

Taking time to make the correct hire is defensible. Allowing the organization to drift is not.

Could Greenberg become part of a successful front-office structure? Possibly. His intelligence, executive experience and hockey background make the idea more credible than it sounds at first glance.

Making him the centerpiece of another Ilitch experiment would carry enormous risk.

Bottom Line

The Jeff Greenberg speculation is juicy, but the reported disorder inside Little Caesars Arena is the real story.

Chris Ilitch has a franchise without a permanent hockey leader, a captain who has requested a trade and a fan base that has waited 10 years for playoff hockey. If ownership truly wants to build a championship-caliber organization, it must provide more than resources and PowerPoint presentations.

It must provide direction.

Training camp is coming. The clock is ticking, and Hockeytown is watching.