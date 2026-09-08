fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayTigersvs MIN · 6:40 PMStarts in 0h 33m · MLB.TV, Twins.TV, Tigers.TVNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Sep 12 vs OU · 12:00 PM1-0Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Sep 12 vs EMU · 3:30 PM1-0Next gameLionsSun, Sep 13 vs NO · 1:00 PM0-0 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons60-22Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
TodayTigersvs MIN · 6:40 PMStarts in 0h 33m · MLB.TV, Twins.TV, Tigers.TV

Report: Red Wings Still Without GM as Camp Nears

STILL NO GM — CAMP LOOMS
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

The Red Wings GM search is still open, and it showed up on the NHL’s calendar Tuesday. The league held a general managers meeting over Zoom at 1 p.m. Eastern, according to Pierre LeBrun. All 32 teams were represented, with assistant general manager Shawn Horcoff on the call for Detroit. LeBrun noted that last year the meeting was held in person in Detroit. This is not the news Red Wings fans were expecting Tuesday.

Red Wings GM Search Still Open

Frank Seravalli posted on X on Tuesday that Horcoff attended the yearly meeting. Horcoff has run Detroit’s hockey operations day to day since Steve Yzerman stepped down as general manager and executive vice president on July 15, though he is not able to make trades, according to the Detroit Free Press.

That follows an earlier report clarifying Detroit’s goal of naming a new GM by Labor Day. With Labor Day now in the past, frustration is growing among Red Wings fans as Detroit keeps hunting for its next general manager.

Training Camp Opens Sept. 17

Camp opens Sept. 17, which gives Detroit nine days to hire a permanent general manager or start the season with Horcoff running hockey operations on an interim basis and no authority to trade. Yzerman is still with the organization as a senior adviser to CEO Chris Ilitch, who is leading the search.

Picture of Aaron DesJardins

Aaron DesJardins

Aaron DesJardins covers the Detroit Red Wings. He is a US Navy Veteran and resident Yooper.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Choose your teams

Newsletter segments

Get the stories that matter

or

By subscribing, you agree to receive the segments you selected. You can change preferences or unsubscribe at any time. Privacy policy