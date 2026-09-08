Report: Red Wings Still Without GM as Camp Nears

The Red Wings GM search is still open, and it showed up on the NHL’s calendar Tuesday. The league held a general managers meeting over Zoom at 1 p.m. Eastern, according to Pierre LeBrun. All 32 teams were represented, with assistant general manager Shawn Horcoff on the call for Detroit. LeBrun noted that last year the meeting was held in person in Detroit. This is not the news Red Wings fans were expecting Tuesday.

Sounds like assistant GM Shawn Horcoff was representing the @DetroitRedWings on the #NHL’s virtual call today with GMs and head coaches.



Their search for Steve Yzerman’s successor continues. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 8, 2026

Red Wings GM Search Still Open

Frank Seravalli posted on X on Tuesday that Horcoff attended the yearly meeting. Horcoff has run Detroit’s hockey operations day to day since Steve Yzerman stepped down as general manager and executive vice president on July 15, though he is not able to make trades, according to the Detroit Free Press.

That follows an earlier report clarifying Detroit’s goal of naming a new GM by Labor Day. With Labor Day now in the past, frustration is growing among Red Wings fans as Detroit keeps hunting for its next general manager.

Training Camp Opens Sept. 17

Camp opens Sept. 17, which gives Detroit nine days to hire a permanent general manager or start the season with Horcoff running hockey operations on an interim basis and no authority to trade. Yzerman is still with the organization as a senior adviser to CEO Chris Ilitch, who is leading the search.