Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could land next Henrik Zetterberg in 2021 NHL Draft

Could Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman land the next Henrik Zetterberg in the 2021 NHL Draft?

The Red Wings currently hold the No. 6 overall pick in the draft and some have projected they will select William Eklund out of the Swedish Hockey League. Eklund has often been compared to Zetterberg for how he plays.

According to Joakim Eriksson, who is a former teammate of Zetterberg and now the general manager of Djurgardens in the SHL, Eklund fits the bill.

From Detroit News:

“They’re similar in style,” Eriksson said. “Zetterberg was a responsible, two-way center who could produce points (960 points in 1,082 regular-season games and 120 points in 137 playoff games) but also had a great record in plus-minus playing against top opponents (plus-201 in 17 seasons with the Red Wings).

“William has played more on the wing but he wins his matchups, he’s strong on the puck and creates plays in the corners. It’s not fair to compare him to one of the NHL’s greatest players of all time but they do remind me of each other.”

Eklund was named SHL rookie of the year and the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the year with 11 goals and 23 points in 40 games.

“Our coaches trusted me and Alex to play on the first line with Jacob,” Eklund said.

“Jacob is such a great athlete and professional in the way he prepares for games and practices. He was a good influence on us. I focused on my defensive positioning and creating space in the offensive zone for scoring opportunities.”

