Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman describes his two newest acquisitions

The Detroit Red Wings have two new faces coming aboard after the conclusion of the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. GM Steve Yzerman acquired forward Oscar Sundqvist as well as defenseman Jake Walmen from the St. Louis Blues in the deal that saw Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski head for the Gateway Arch.

In his media session following the completion of the trades, Yzerman gave some insight into the acquisitions and where they fit in on the team.

“I’ll start with Jake Walman, he’s a left-shot defenseman and was playing behind some pretty good players in St. Louis,” Yzerman said. “We kind of watched him for a while going back to his days at Providence, and kind of followed him through the minors. We had some discussions with Doug earlier in the season. What we get is that he gets an opportunity to play here. We think he has a chance to be a regular in the NHL but just hasn’t been able to with a pretty good D core in front of him in St. Louis. He skates well and shoots the puck hard, is competitive, and is a left-handed defenseman. I think our only left-hand D-man shot signed right now for next season is Jordan Oesterle.”

Walman was taken by the Blues with the 82nd overall pick in 2014 and has appeared in a total of 57 NHL games, scoring four goals and four assists.

Meanwhile, Sundqvist was originally drafted in the 3rd round (81st overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2012. He’d eventually be dealt to the Blues and has his name on the Stanley Cup as part of their 2019 championship squad. A veteran of 270 career NHL games, he’s amassed 36 goals with 51 assists.

“In Oscar, you get a big right-shot forward,” Yzerman said. “Unfortunately, with Lucas Raymond in the lineup and Sam Gagner and Mitch Stephens and Carter Rowney, really the only one signed for next year is Lucas. It’s an opportunity to bring in a bigger body that plays on the right side that’s a good penalty killer that we felt that he’ll improve. He fit a need for us, particularly on the right wing with his size and ability to kill penalties.”

– – Quotes via Detroit Red Wings Link – –