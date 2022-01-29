Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman describes toughest challenges for an NHL rookie

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has proven himself not only worthy of being a top-10 draft pick in the National Hockey League, but has firmly etched himself into the Calder Trophy discussion as the League’s top rookie.

Of course, the man who selected him with the 6th overall pick in 2019 is none other than Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman, who had himself a fine career donning the Winged Wheel that began by finishing 2nd in Calder Trophy Voting in 1984, losing to Buffalo’s Tom Barrasso.

The Red Wings also have two other potential Calder Trophy candidates in their lineup in the form of winger Lucas Raymond and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. All three have given the fans of Hockeytown hope for the future – but as Yzerman describes it, the life of an NHL rookie comes with many challenges that aren’t unfamiliar to the former captain.

“I look back to my first season in the League, and even the way I think about things now, the hardest part is that you play a lot of games, and the late nights and travel,” he said. “Playing back to back games, going to sleep at 3:30 in the morning and having to get up the next day and play well. Over time, you learn that you get more comfortable doing it and you know what to expect. That’s an incredible challenge for guys doing it for the first time. Looking back, that’s the hardest part for a player, not so much playing the game but the time zone changes, going to bed in the middle of the night and having to get up and play well. That’s the biggest adjustment.”

The rookie trio and the rest of their Red Wings teammates take on their Original 6 rival Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at Little Caesars Arena.

– – Quotes via Bally Sports Detroit Link – –