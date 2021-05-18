Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman explains Jeff Blashill extension

Sharing is caring!

In case you’ve not heard, Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill isn’t going anywhere.

GM Steve Yzerman has made the call to officially extend Blashill’s contract, which expired at the conclusion of the 2020-21 NHL season.

In six years behind the bench, Blashill had amassed a record of 172-221-62 with one lone playoff appearance.

Yzerman explained earlier this afternoon after the decision was announced as to why he extended Blashill, saying that he likes how the team plays under his leadership.

“I feel our team is collectively very competitive,” Yzerman said. “Whether we play well or not every night is different, but we play hard. Our players play hard and I think that’s a reflection of the coaching staff, that they have the respect of the players.”

For Yzerman, the focus right now is the continued development of the young players on the roster, which was one of the key assets of Blashill upon his hiring in 2015 as the former coach of the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

“Jeff has really worked with me with transitioning our young players into the lineup, being patient with them,” Yzerman said. “Not handing them positions or ice time, really forcing them to earn it and guiding them along.”

– – Quotea via Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press Link