Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman gives full interview following Trade Deadline

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman had his hands full on Monday, trading both Mike Green and Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers in separate deals with former Red Wings GM Ken Holland.

He sat down to talk with with Fox Sports Detroit personality Trevor Thompson on Tuesday to offer additional insight into what went into his decisions on Trade Deadline day.

“We’re trying to acquire draft picks and prospects that help us,” he explained. “Maybe not today, but in the future so we’ll have this strong nucleus in a few years, so you have to give up something to get that.”

Check out his full interview:

– – Video via Fox Sports Detroit – –

