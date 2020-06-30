Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman gives update on defenseman Moritz Seider

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman raised a few eyebrows in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft when he selected German defenseman Moritz Seider with the 6th overall selections.

Since then, all Seider has done is prove that he belongs in North American professional hockey. His held his own in his first season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, amassing 22 points in 49 games played.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic in early March prevented the Red Wings from bringing Seider up for the final few games of the regular season, but he’ll have a chance to show his stuff in the next edition of Red Wings training camp.

“Moritz had a real good year in Grand Rapids,” Yzerman said his Zoom call following the June 26 draft lottery. “He will get an opportunity, whenever our season kicks off. He will get an opportunity to show he is ready to play. If he is ready to go, he will play. If not, he will spend a little more time in the American Hockey League. But he had a very good year and it’s encouraging to see the things that he did in his development.”

The Red Wings are banking on Seider being a major part of their rebuild, and every indication so far points to the young defenseman being everything they envisioned.

– – Quotes via Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press Link – –