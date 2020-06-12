Red Wings’ GM Steve Yzerman lands goaltender in latest NHL Mock Draft

We still do not know which picks the Detroit Red Wings will have in the 2020 NHL Draft, but we do know they will have one of the top 4 picks in the first round.
The hope is that the Red Wings win the NHL Draft Lottery and snag the No. 1 overall pick, but based on the odds, there is actually a slightly better chance that they select No. 4 overall (50.6% chance) compared to selecting in the top 3 (49.4%)
In the most recent NHL Mock Draft which covers the Red Wings picks (all six of them) in the first three rounds, Max Bultman of The Athletic predicts Steve Yzerman will select 4 offensive players, a defensemen, and a goaltender.
Here is who Bultman has the Red Wings taking with their first six picks. Please click here to see what Bultman has to say about each pick.
Round 1
No. 4 overall: Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgårdens (SHL)
Round 2
No. 32 overall: Ozzy Wiesblatt, RW, Prince Albert (WHL)
No. 51 overall (via Edmonton): Emil Andrae, LHD, HV71 SuperElit
No. 58 overall (via Washington): Martin Chromiak, RW, Kingston (OHL)
Round 3
No. 63 overall: Daniel Torgersson, LW, Frolunda (SuperElit)
No. 65 overall (via San Jose): Joel Blomqvist, G, Karpat (Jr. A SM Liiga)
Nation, what would you think of this haul?