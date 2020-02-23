29.4 F
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman may have secret weapon in mind to replace Jeff Blashill

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

One of the biggest questions Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman will have to answer following the 2019-2020 season is whether or not he will retain current head coach, Jeff Blashill.

Though the Red Wings are skating out one of the least talented rosters in the NHL, Blashill has not seemed to get the most out of what he has as the Wings have what is by far the worst record in the league.

Blashill will almost certainly finish out the current season by my bet would be that Yzerman will replace him in the offseason.

According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Yzerman may have a secret weapon waiting to become the Red Wings’ next head coach.

That secret weapon is Yzerman’s former roommate, Lane Lambert.

Yzerman and Lambert were roommates during their rookie season with the Red Wings all the way back in 1983. They became friends immediately and their relationship has grown ever since.

Lambert went on to score 36 goals in his six-year NHL career before hanging up his skates, while we all know how Yzerman’s playing career played out.

Lambert has been an assistant coach in the NHL since 2011 including a stint with the Stanley Cup-winning Washington Capitals team in 2018.

Helene St. James, who believes Lambert will be a top candidate to replace Blashill, wrote a brilliant piece on Lambert and his relationship with Yzerman that you definitely should check out by clicking here.

SourceHelene St. James
ViaDetroit Free Press
