Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman releases statement after losing right-hand man

For more than a decade, Pat Verbeek has worked with Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman.

Now, Verbeek is moving on as he has been hired to be the General Manager of the Anaheim Ducks.

Following the news breaking, Yzerman commented on losing his right-hand man, Pat Verbeek.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working with Pat for the last 12 plus years,” Yzerman said. “I will miss working alongside him as well as the close friendship we have developed over the years. He’s worked extremely hard and is very deserving of his new role with the Ducks. I wish Pat and Dianne the best of luck in Anaheim.”

