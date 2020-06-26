Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman throws shade at NHL franchise following Draft Lottery

Following the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery, where the Detroit Red Wings learned they will be selecting No. 4 in this year’s draft, general manager Steve Yzerman spoke to the media via a conference call.

During the call, Yzerman talked about how no teams have the testing of prospects like they would normally have when there is an NHL Combine. But instead of just leaving it at that, Steve decided to take a jab at the Arizona Coyotes, who are reportedly being investigated for allegedly ‘fitness testing’ draft-eligible prospects.

“Every team but one, actually,” Yzerman said.

