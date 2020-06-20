41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, June 20, 2020
type here...

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman’s top 5 NHL Draft picks

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

When Steve Yzerman was named general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, just about every Red Wings fan celebrated the move.

The hope is that Yzerman can rebuild the team into a Stanley Cup contender and dominating the NHL Draft will be a key to making that happen.

While browsing Twitter for some literature on Yzerman’s draft history, I stumbled across a well-written piece by Mark Falkner of the Detroit News titled, “‘No stone unturned’: Steve Yzerman’s Tampa Bay blueprint gives Red Wings fans hope.”

In the piece, Falkner ranked Yzerman’s top 5 NHL Draft picks from his time as GM of the Tampa Bay Lightning

1. Center Nikita Kucherov

►Second-round pick in 2011 with 499 points in 480 games.

►Detroit had three second-round picks before Kucherov was taken 58th overall: Tomas Jurco (35th), Xavier Ouellet (48th), Ryan Sproul (55th).

2. Center Brayden Point

►Third-round pick in 2014 with 224 points in 260 games.

►Detroit took Portland’s 10-goal scorer Dominic Turgeon (63rd) in the Western Hockey League instead of Moose Jaw’s 36-goal scorer Point (79th).

3. Left winger Ondrej Palat

►Seventh-round pick in 2011 with 306 points in 461 games.

►Detroit’s seventh-round pick (205th) was defenseman Alexey Marchenko, who had 21 career points in 121 career games instead of Palat (208th).

4. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy

►First-round pick in 2012 with 138-68-17 record and 2.59 GAA in 233 games.

►Detroit acquired defenseman Kyle Quincey from Tampa Bay in exchange for the 19th pick in the first round used to take the future Vezina Trophy winner.

5. Winger Anthony Cirelli

►Third-round pick in 2015 with 72 points in 133 games.

The Red Wings are going to have a high pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, let’s hope Yzerman makes the right choice.

— Courtesy of Mark Falkner, The Detroit News — LINK

Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons bruiser Rick Mahorn fights the 1987 Chicago Bulls [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
So... this is when Detroit Pistons bruiser Rick Mahorn decided he was going to fight the entire Chicago Bulls active roster, plus coaching staff....
Read more
- Advertisement -
MSU News

Trio of Michigan State concept helmets are pretty slick [Photo]

Don Drysdale - 0
I have to admit, when it comes to alternate uniforms and helmets, I have come a long way over the years. Though my preference is...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman’s top 5 NHL Draft picks

Arnold Powell - 0
When Steve Yzerman was named general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, just about every Red Wings fan celebrated the move. The hope is that...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

OTD: Future Red Wings Brett Hull, Dominik Hasek involved in most controversial goal in NHL history (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Everybody knows the story by now, but we'll break it down for those of you who may not. The scene is HSBC Arena in Buffalo,...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

OTD: Future Red Wings Brett Hull, Dominik Hasek involved in most controversial goal in NHL history (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Everybody knows the story by now, but we'll break it down for those of you who may not. The scene is HSBC Arena in Buffalo,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Flashback: Rookie Pavel Datsyuk embarrasses Canucks defense and scores (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings quickly realized that they had something special on their hands when rookie Pavel Datsyuk burst onto the scene during the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

10 Most Dominant Detroit Championship Teams of All-Time

Arnold Powell - 0
As Detroit sports fans, we have been blessed with some amazing teams. Throughout the years, the Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, Lions (though no Super...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings’ Justin Abdelkader reveals gender of new child (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader and his wife Julie are expecting a new addition to the family, which means that baby Jaxon will...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.