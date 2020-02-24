Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman’s trade hand just got a little stronger

We are about three-and-a-half hours from the NHL trade deadline and things are starting to get real as we patiently wait to see if Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman makes another trade or two.

Well, Yzerman’s trade hand just got a bit stronger as Chris Kreider will reportedly sign an extension with the New York Rangers.

Expectation is Chris Kreider will extend with the New York Rangers. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 24, 2020

With Kreider allegedly off of the table, Red Wings Andreas Athanasiou and Luke Glendening just became a little more valuable to teams in contention.