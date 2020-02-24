40.5 F
Detroit
Monday, February 24, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman’s trade hand just got a little stronger

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman’s trade hand just got a little stronger

We are about three-and-a-half hours from the NHL trade deadline and things are starting to get real as we...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Rumor: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has ‘offer on desk’ for Andreas Athanasiou

There are now less than four hours remaining until the NHL trade deadline and Detroit Red Wings fans are...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Flashback: Red Wings swap Sean Avery for Mathieu Schneider on Deadline Day 2003

In honor of today being the NHL's Trade Deadline, let's throw it back to 2003. The Detroit Red Wings were...
Read more
Arnold Powell

We are about three-and-a-half hours from the NHL trade deadline and things are starting to get real as we patiently wait to see if Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman makes another trade or two.

Well, Yzerman’s trade hand just got a bit stronger as Chris Kreider will reportedly sign an extension with the New York Rangers.

- Advertisement -

With Kreider allegedly off of the table, Red Wings Andreas Athanasiou and Luke Glendening just became a little more valuable to teams in contention.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleRumor: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has ‘offer on desk’ for Andreas Athanasiou

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman’s trade hand just got a little stronger

We are about three-and-a-half hours from the NHL trade deadline and things are starting to get real as we...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Rumor: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has ‘offer on desk’ for Andreas Athanasiou

Arnold Powell - 0
There are now less than four hours remaining until the NHL trade deadline and Detroit Red Wings fans are waiting patiently to see if...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Flashback: Red Wings swap Sean Avery for Mathieu Schneider on Deadline Day 2003

Michael Whitaker - 0
In honor of today being the NHL's Trade Deadline, let's throw it back to 2003. The Detroit Red Wings were the defending Stanley Cup champions,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Are the Detroit Lions destined to land QB Joe Burrow in 2020 NFL Draft?

Arnold Powell - 0
Ever since Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending injury and LSU QB Joe Burrow went on to win the Heisman Trophy and then...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings fans react to trade of defenseman Mike Green

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings made their first move of the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline early Monday morning, sending defenseman Mike Green to the Edmonton...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Rumor: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has ‘offer on desk’ for Andreas Athanasiou

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
There are now less than four hours remaining until the NHL trade deadline and Detroit Red Wings fans are waiting patiently to see if...
Read more

Flashback: Red Wings swap Sean Avery for Mathieu Schneider on Deadline Day 2003

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
In honor of today being the NHL's Trade Deadline, let's throw it back to 2003. The Detroit Red Wings were the defending Stanley Cup champions,...
Read more

Red Wings fans react to trade of defenseman Mike Green

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings made their first move of the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline early Monday morning, sending defenseman Mike Green to the Edmonton...
Read more

Report: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman likely to move a couple of players on Monday

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
While most of you were sleeping, the Detroit Red Wings announced they had traded D Mike Green to the Edmonton Oilers. http://gty.im/1202370785 But with just six...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.