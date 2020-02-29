Red Wings’ goal differential -72 more than Ottawa Senators, their next opponent

The scoring and defensive woes of the Detroit Red Wings in 2019-20 are, unfortunately, at historic levels.

Not only are they ranked last in the NHL in goals for and goals against by a wide margin, but their goal differential is a staggering -119, meaning they’ve given up 119 more goals than they’ve scored themselves.

For a bit of context, they’re in the Canadian capitol tonight for a matchup against the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa just happens to be second to last in the NHL in goal differential at -47.

That seems rather tame when put against the numbers that Detroit has amassed this season. But something they’ll be looking to do tonight is put forth a better effort than what we’ve seen in their past two, which they’ve lost by an 11-2 combined score.

“We better show up, out-compete, outwork and out-detail the other team,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “If not, we’re going to have nights like last night. We got embarrassed, so we got to look ourselves in the mirror after every game and say, ‘Did we do our best?’ If we do that, you can hold your head high regardless of the outcome.”

The puck drops at Canadian Tire Centre just after 7:00 PM EST.

– – Quotes via Ansar Khan of MLive Link – –