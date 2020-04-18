57.1 F
Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:

Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard featured most unique mask artwork in team history

Who could forget this awesome design?

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Michael Whitaker

Whenever next season is able to get underway in the National Hockey League, goaltender Jimmy Howard isn’t expected to be retained by the Detroit Red Wings, ending decade-plus era in the Motor City.

But fans will be quick to remember that one of Howard’s mask designs utilized a concept that no other Red Wings goaltender had ever used in the past or has used since. The mask he wore for the first half of the 2010-11 season featured none other than the Marvel Comics villain Doctor Octopus.

The design, as with all of Howard’s mask artwork, was done by Michigan based Ray Bishop of Bishop Designs.

Of course, the design worked well considering the Red Wings long tradition with the octopi.

Here’s the description from The Detroit News:

“As for the nifty new design on the mask, Howard replaced the purple octopus and clock, the hands of which pointed to the numbers the Red Wings have retired, with the image of Marvel Comics supervillain Doctor Octopus, aka “Doc Ock.” Known also by his official name, Dr. Otto Gunther Octavius, Doctor Octopus wears mechanical octopus arms with industrial-strength pincers that intimidate opponents in the same way Howard hopes to intimidate shooters with his squared-up style of goaltending.”

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Comments

