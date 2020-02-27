Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard looks to break longest active goalie winless streak

To say that Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard has struggled this season would, unfortunately, be a massive understatement.

With just two wins on the year, Howard’s 19 game winless skid is currently the longest in the NHL in 25 years. He last picked up a victory on October 29 at home against the Edmonton Oilers.

Since then, the pending free-agent has gone 0-17-2 with a 4.46 goals against average and .876 save percentage his past 19. Sandwiched inside of that streak were a few solid outings, but his teammates didn’t deliver any offensive help.

By comparison, here are the other longest winless skids for NHL goalies in the last near-three decades.

– Don Beaupre (1995-96) 27 games

– Cory Schneider (2017-2019) 21 games

– Mark Fitzpatrick (1996-97) 18 games

– Milan Hnilicka (2002) 17 games

Howard is slated to start tonight at Little Caesars Arena as the Red Wings host the Minnesota Wild. Here’s hoping that he can get back some confidence by picking up a sorely needed win.