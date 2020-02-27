23.6 F
Detroit
Thursday, February 27, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard looks to break longest active goalie winless streak

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard looks to break longest active goalie winless streak

To say that Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard has struggled this season would, unfortunately, be a massive understatement....
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: New England Patriots plan on re-signing Tom Brady

One of the biggest questions of the offseason is where will Tom Brady play in 2020? http://gty.im/1014134930 According to a report...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Don’t look now but Chase Young may be a Detroit Lion in 2020

Barring a trade, the Detroit Lions will not have to wait long to be on the clock in the...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

To say that Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard has struggled this season would, unfortunately, be a massive understatement.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

With just two wins on the year, Howard’s 19 game winless skid is currently the longest in the NHL in 25 years. He last picked up a victory on October 29 at home against the Edmonton Oilers.

Since then, the pending free-agent has gone 0-17-2 with a 4.46 goals against average and .876 save percentage his past 19. Sandwiched inside of that streak were a few solid outings, but his teammates didn’t deliver any offensive help.

- Advertisement -

By comparison, here are the other longest winless skids for NHL goalies in the last near-three decades.

– Don Beaupre (1995-96) 27 games
– Cory Schneider (2017-2019) 21 games
– Mark Fitzpatrick (1996-97) 18 games
– Milan Hnilicka (2002) 17 games

Howard is slated to start tonight at Little Caesars Arena as the Red Wings host the Minnesota Wild. Here’s hoping that he can get back some confidence by picking up a sorely needed win.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleReport: New England Patriots plan on re-signing Tom Brady

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard looks to break longest active goalie winless streak

To say that Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard has struggled this season would, unfortunately, be a massive understatement....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: New England Patriots plan on re-signing Tom Brady

Don Drysdale - 0
One of the biggest questions of the offseason is where will Tom Brady play in 2020? http://gty.im/1014134930 According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Brady is...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Don’t look now but Chase Young may be a Detroit Lion in 2020

Arnold Powell - 0
Barring a trade, the Detroit Lions will not have to wait long to be on the clock in the 2020 NFL Draft. That's because...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Kanye West spotted wearing a Detroit Red Wings jersey

Michael Whitaker - 0
Rapper, entrepreneur and Chicago native Kanye West hasn't made any official statements on his hockey fandom, but we may have picked up a major...
Read more
MSU News

Report: Michigan State HC Mel Tucker has his defensive coordinator picked out

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from GoPowerCat.com, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is set to hire Kansas State's Scottie Hazelton to become the Spartans...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Kanye West spotted wearing a Detroit Red Wings jersey

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Rapper, entrepreneur and Chicago native Kanye West hasn't made any official statements on his hockey fandom, but we may have picked up a major...
Read more

Former Detroit Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou suffers injury

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
After picking up his first goal and assisting on another with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, former Detroit Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou did not...
Read more

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman strong-armed by Oilers GM Ken Holland?

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NHL trade deadline has come and gone and Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman managed to make a couple of trades....
Read more

Report: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could have made another trade before deadline

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NHL trade deadline has come and gone and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made a couple of moves by dealing Andreas...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.