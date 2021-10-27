Red Wings goalie Thomas Greiss makes monster save vs. Alex Ovechkin [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings took on the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night and Thomas Greiss made a monster save on the great Alex Ovechkin.

Unfortunately, Ovechkin got his own rebound and put it past Greiss to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead late in the first period.

Ex-Red Wing Anthony Mantha picked up an assist on the goal.

Check it out.

Thomas Greiss makes a MONSTER save on Alex Ovechkin but is a sitting duck on the rebound. Caps take a 1-0 lead late in the first #LGRW pic.twitter.com/xpqycKjOcn — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) October 27, 2021