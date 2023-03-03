Red Wings goalie Ville Husso injured

Moments ago it was reported that Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso is dealing with some minor injury and will be out for tomorrow's game against the New York Islanders. He did leave the ice early during practice.

As it turns out, Husso is dealing with a minor injury and won’t be available tomorrow, maybe not Sunday either, Lalonde said. Haven’t decided who’ll start tomorrow, he said. Nedeljkovic possible if recalled from @griffinshockey #RedWings — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) March 3, 2023

Key Points:

Husso out tomorrow vs. Islanders

Potentially Husso will be out vs. Flyers Sunday

Alex Nedeljkovic could be recalled from Grand Rapids

Ville Husso By the Numbers

Husso has been the number one goalie for the Red Wings this season and he's played some really good games and has kept them around in the playoff race. This season Husso is 23-15-6 with a 2.95 Goals Against Average and a .903 save percentage, he has also posted three shutouts on the season. Husso came over from the St. Louis Blues in a trade in the offseason. Magnus Hellberg is currently Husso's backup and it is possible Alex Nedeljkovic could be up and play one of the two games this weekend.

