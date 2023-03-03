Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Red Wings News Reports

Red Wings goalie Ville Husso injured

The Red Wings will be using their back up goaltenders this weekend.

By Chris Lavallee
3
0

Moments ago it was reported that Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso is dealing with some minor injury and will be out for tomorrow's game against the New York Islanders. He did leave the ice early during practice.

Key Points:

  • Husso out tomorrow vs. Islanders
  • Potentially Husso will be out vs. Flyers Sunday
  • Alex Nedeljkovic could be recalled from Grand Rapids
RedWingsNewsDSN

Ville Husso By the Numbers

Husso has been the number one goalie for the Red Wings this season and he's played some really good games and has kept them around in the playoff race. This season Husso is 23-15-6 with a 2.95 Goals Against Average and a .903 save percentage, he has also posted three shutouts on the season. Husso came over from the St. Louis Blues in a trade in the offseason. Magnus Hellberg is currently Husso's backup and it is possible Alex Nedeljkovic could be up and play one of the two games this weekend.

What they're saying:

The buzz on Twitter
Load More
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Former Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis Makes Comeback with Big Ten East Foe Maryland
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

College SportsTeddy Jackson -

Former Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis Makes Comeback with Big Ten East Foe Maryland

After a disappointing stint at Miami, Josh Gattis is back in the Big Ten East with Maryland, reuniting with former colleague Mike Locksley and facing off against his former team in Week 12 of the 2023 season.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.