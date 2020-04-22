Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard gives major assist to DMC

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard wears a mask for work, and now he’s paying it forward by giving a huge assist to those who also wear masks, but are in the business of saving lives.

Howard is donating $50,000-worth of N95 masks to the Detroit Medical Center as healthcare workers continue to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has affected nearly every aspect of normal every-day life.

“These healthcare workers are fighting the battle of their lives, on behalf of all of us,” Howard said. “They are heroes, and we’ve all got to do what we can to support them and thank them for their tireless work right now and in the weeks to come.

Hospitals nationwide reported shortages in necessary supplies after the surge in COVID-19 cases, and masks were among the most needed pieces of equipment. Great assist by Howard!

