35.9 F
Detroit
Monday, January 13, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier out through All-Star break

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier out through All-Star break

It's as if we're just not meant to have nice things around here. Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier was...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsArnold Powell - 0

Houston Astros fire GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch

UPDATE: The Houston Astros have fired GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch. https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1216813719805669383 From Earlier: According to reports, the Houston Astros...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit sports will rise from the ashes [Video]

Let’s face it, if you are a fan of Detroit Sports, things are very bad right now. We have the...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

It’s as if we’re just not meant to have nice things around here.

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier was made a late scratch before last night’s 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, and now was revealed to be dealing with a lower body injury suffered against the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

Head coach Jeff Blashill said this morning that he’ll be missing through the All-Star Break, which takes place at the end of this month.

Struggling Jimmy Howard will now take over in goal for now, while Calvin Pickard has been recalled from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Bernier is 10-12-2 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .904 save percentage on the year, while Howard is in the worst stretch of his career.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleHouston Astros fire GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier out through All-Star break

It's as if we're just not meant to have nice things around here. Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier was...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Houston Astros fire GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch

Arnold Powell - 0
UPDATE: The Houston Astros have fired GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch. https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1216813719805669383 From Earlier: According to reports, the Houston Astros will pay a price for...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit sports will rise from the ashes [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
Let’s face it, if you are a fan of Detroit Sports, things are very bad right now. We have the Tigers, Lions, Pistons, and Red...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions new DC Corey Undlin will not be calling plays

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were hiring Philadelphia Eagles DBs coach Corey Undlin to be their next defensive coordinator. Generally, defensive coordinators...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions reveal timetable for completion of coaching staff

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, news broke that the Detroit Lions would be hiring Philadelphia Eagles DB coach Corey Undlin to be their next defensive coordinator. The Lions...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit sports will rise from the ashes [Video]

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Let’s face it, if you are a fan of Detroit Sports, things are very bad right now. We have the Tigers, Lions, Pistons, and Red...
Read more

Top 10 Detroit sports icons of all-time to watch as a fan

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Detroit sports fans have had the privilege of watching some of the best in the game at their given sport. Thinking back to all...
Read more

Detroit Red Wings C Dylan Larkin makes public apology for recent comments

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
We have all said things we wish we could take back but when you are a professional athlete like Detroit Red Wings center Dylan...
Read more

Dylan Larkin now has 6th most points in Red Wings history for players 23 or younger

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has endeared himself to Red Wings fans from Day 1. The Waterford, Mich. native has quickly climbed the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.