Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier out through All-Star break

It’s as if we’re just not meant to have nice things around here.

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier was made a late scratch before last night’s 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, and now was revealed to be dealing with a lower body injury suffered against the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

Head coach Jeff Blashill said this morning that he’ll be missing through the All-Star Break, which takes place at the end of this month.

Struggling Jimmy Howard will now take over in goal for now, while Calvin Pickard has been recalled from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Bernier is 10-12-2 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .904 save percentage on the year, while Howard is in the worst stretch of his career.