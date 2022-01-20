Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill discusses plans for newly acquired F Gemel Smith

The Detroit Red Wings claimed forward Gemel Smith off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning yesterday, reuniting him with his brother Givani.

Originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the 4th round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Smith has scored 12 goals with 12 assists in 88 career games played with the Stars, Boston Bruins and Lightning. He’s yet to see action this season thanks to a lower-body injury he suffered during training camp with Tampa earlier this year, and is in the first of a two-year, two-way contract.

Head coach Jeff Blashill gave an update on how the Red Wings plan to use Smith when he’s available to them, which according to digital correspondent Daniella Bruce, could be as soon as “tomorrow”.

“I think it gives an opportunity for a player who can give us depth,” Blashill said. “He’s a guy who’s played in a couple of different organizations. He’s been able to step in at different times and play, and he has NHL experience. He can play the center position, so that gives us more depth at that position which I think is important.”

“He has to be a good energy player, so we’ll see where it all takes us,” Blashill continued. “I haven’t had a chance to even practice with him yet, so we’ll see where it goes.”