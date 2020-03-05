Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill discusses potential Mortiz Seider call-up

The Detroit Red Wings‘ season is winding down, and given their current position in the standings, there is understandably some desire amongst the fanbase to catch a glimpse of what some of the young talent of the future can do at the NHL level.

It would be a win for both sides, since it would net them some extremely valuable experience, while at the same time there’s nothing to lose for the big club.

Number one prospect defenseman Moritz Seider is currently rehabbing an injury in Detroit, but is expected to return to action for the Grand Rapids Griffins before too long. What are the chances that the Red Wings could call him up for the final portion of the regular season?

According to head coach Jeff Blashill, Seider is showing “moxie”, and there’s been some discussions to that effect.

“He’s a good player and he’s showing that,” Blashill explained on Thursday following practice. “He’s grown since he’s been over here. He showed good early and he’s grown. He seems to grasp coaching well, which the best athletes do. You tell him something and he gets better at it, from everything I’ve been told. He’s got a moxie and confidence to him that I like a lot.”

“The fact that he played last year against men probably really helped him prepare for this year, and the fact that he’s been in the AHL this year has been a really good thing,” Blashill said. “He’s been allowed to grow without constant, every day external pressures that exist in the NHL.”

With 20 points in 46 games with the Griffins, Seider has shown that he belongs in the North American professional ranks – and he hasn’t even turned 19 years old yet.

The Red Wings play their season finale on April 4, and it wouldn’t be outlandish to see Seider get some game action in with the team before then.

