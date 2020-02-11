33.5 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill: “It’s been a hard year”

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Red Wings are struggling through their worst season since the mid-1980’s.

Several losing streaks of nine games or more and a woefully inconsistent offense has lead to their having full control of 31st place in the NHL standings. Of course, injuries haven’t helped things either.

“It’s obviously been a hard year, there’s no doubt about it,” Blashill explained on Monday. “We’ve talked about it, the reality of it, and there’s no hiding from it.”

Embed from Getty Images

“I think the biggest thing we’ve tried to do as a group is that we’ve got a chance every day to go in and figure out what our issues are, both as a team collectively and as individuals – and to find solutions. We try to be solution based every day.”

“We’ve tried to not let frustration take us over. Frustration is the biggest wasted emotion ever. It doesn’t help anything, so we’ve tried to wipe put frustrations as much as we can, and certainly learn from the previous game. But really have a next shift mentality as we move on with the idea that we’re getting better. I think as we move forward th rest of the year, we’ll do that every day. We’ll try to get better as individuals and get better as a group, and that’ll be our focus as we move forward.”

It’s also easy for fans to point to a scapegoat for the team woes, and plenty have pointed the finger at Blashill himself. Calls for his firing have been rampant, and there are plenty of fans wondering why he’s not been on the long list of NHL coaches that have been handed the pink slip this year.

GM Steve Yzerman hasn’t given any indication that an immediate coaching change will be taking place, nor has he given any heads up about a possible switch in the offseason. His good friend Gerard Gallant was recently let go by the Vegas Golden Knights, leading to speculation that the two could once again reunite in Detroit.

But for now, Blashill is and remains the man behind the bench in the Motor City.

– – Video courtesy of WXYZ's Brad Galli Link– –

