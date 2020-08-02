41.2 F
Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill releases emotional statement regarding Jamie Samuelsen

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

As you have probably heard by now, longtime Detroit Sports radio personality Jamie Samuelsen passed away on Saturday following a long battle with colon cancer.

On Sunday, Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill released an emotional statement on the passing of Samuelsen.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear the terrible news of the passing of Jamie Samuelsen. Though I only knew him professionally, Jamie had a warmth that invited you into a conversation with a friend rather than an interview with a reporter. Jamie’s kindness always showed. Even when he asked tough questions, I always knew it was never personal and never about him. Jamie wanted to report on the story, never be the story. Jamie’s civility and integrity was always present. We need more of that today. The Detroit sports scene lost a great personality and person on Saturday. My heart goes out to Jamie’s family.”

