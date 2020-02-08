27.1 F
Saturday, February 8, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill: “We’ve just got to keep grinding”

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

It’s a broken record at this point.



The Detroit Red Wings were shut out for the third time in their past four games on Friday night, dropping a 2-0 decision to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Afterwards, head coach Jeff Blashill offered his thoughts on the game and what the main culprit to losing out on two points was.

“As the game went along, we didn’t have as much energy as we would have wanted.” “I Thought Jimmy played well….we didn’t shoot the puck enough. We had opportunities to shoot the puck and we didn’t shoot the puck enough, so we have to make the other goalie make more saves.”

Of course, the Red Wings only had 16 shots on net for the entire contest, and things weren’t helped by losing defenseman Madison Bowey in the first period due to injury. Having only five defenseman available for most of the game on a second night of a back to back isn’t the ideal recipe for success, and it showed in the shot column.

Columbus fired 44 shots on net, forcing goalie Jimmy Howard to make 42 saves; Columbus scored their second goal on the empty net.

